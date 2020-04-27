Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 3,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,459,000 after purchasing an additional 244,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 575,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 427.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 107,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

