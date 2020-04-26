Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after buying an additional 1,447,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

