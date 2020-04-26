Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 333 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.48.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

