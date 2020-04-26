Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,185 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,315. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

