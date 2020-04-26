Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 274.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,002,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

NYSE KO opened at $45.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.