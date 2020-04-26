Clarius Group LLC Has $513,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

