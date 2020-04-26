Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Has $225.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309,537 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 41.2% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $225,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $283.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

