Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

