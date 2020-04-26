Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 2,438 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Target by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Target by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $145,306,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura reduced their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.92.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

