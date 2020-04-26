Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 29.8% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 113,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $198.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.02. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

