Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $4.04 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 2.0% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Longbow Research dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

