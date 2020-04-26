Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 5,654 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,397 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 27.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 283,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,361,000 after buying an additional 61,615 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 188,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 223,195 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 632,347 shares of company stock worth $56,985,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $94.06 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

