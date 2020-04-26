Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.68. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

