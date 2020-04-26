Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after acquiring an additional 631,916 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,756,000 after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,955,000 after purchasing an additional 518,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

HON opened at $135.52 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.68.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

