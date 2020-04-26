Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.