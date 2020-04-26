BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2,468.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 117,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 80,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

