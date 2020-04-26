Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Decreased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,347 shares of company stock worth $56,985,748. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

