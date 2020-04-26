Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $915,811,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,015,000 after acquiring an additional 336,940 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.17.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $216.78 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.20 and a 200-day moving average of $225.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.