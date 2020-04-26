Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 1,159 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on C. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Shares of C stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.