Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

