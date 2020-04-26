Centerpoint Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

