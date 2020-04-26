Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.