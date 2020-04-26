Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 146.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,848 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.