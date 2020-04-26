Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $381.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.68. The company has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

