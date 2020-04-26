Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $340,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Novartis were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

NVS stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.