Clarius Group LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.62 and a 200 day moving average of $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.