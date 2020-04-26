Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $344.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

