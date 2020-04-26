Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 191.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,161 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 20.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $55,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $81.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

