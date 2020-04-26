Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $369,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.19. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $364.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.