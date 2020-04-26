Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

