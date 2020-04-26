Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $1.66 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 25.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $153.98 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 141.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,805,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,664 shares of company stock worth $65,310,680. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Roth Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.