BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

