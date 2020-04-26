BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,545,000 after purchasing an additional 927,425 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 52,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 47,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $168.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $192.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average is $169.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.