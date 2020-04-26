Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $129.44 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

