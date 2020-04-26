Cypress Capital Management LLC Invests $6.07 Million in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,689 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 139,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.59. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.