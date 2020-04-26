Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,833 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

NYSE KO opened at $45.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.