Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $6,067,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 139,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.59. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

