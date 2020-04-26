Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $112.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

