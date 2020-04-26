iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

IVV stock opened at $283.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

