Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.84. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

