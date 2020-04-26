Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 31,038 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

