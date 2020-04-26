Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 1,998 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $73.67 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.