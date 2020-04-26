Clarius Group LLC Acquires 829 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after purchasing an additional 286,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,843,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $743,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70,532 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.89. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.