Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,818,000 after purchasing an additional 138,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $475.14 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

