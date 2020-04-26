87,297 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Bought by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average is $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

