American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $80.79, but opened at $82.46. American Express shares last traded at $83.17, with a volume of 9,124,684 shares changing hands.

The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.90.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

