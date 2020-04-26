Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $141.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.70. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

