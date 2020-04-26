Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 27.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

NYSE APD opened at $216.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

