Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $52.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Standpoint Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.23.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

