Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.